The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 5.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

