The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

