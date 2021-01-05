The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 361.53. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

