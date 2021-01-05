The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys £58,142.50 in Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

Richard Anthony Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Richard Anthony Law purchased 64,078 shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.42. The stock has a market cap of £209.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

