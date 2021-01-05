The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) declared a dividend on Monday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.36. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £133.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.

Get The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) alerts:

In other The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) news, insider Rachel Neaman acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £3,000.50 ($3,920.17).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.