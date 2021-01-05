The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 252,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.