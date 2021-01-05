The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

HHC stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

