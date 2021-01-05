The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.41. 93,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,779. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.73. The company has a market cap of $284.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.