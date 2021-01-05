The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.14

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.14 and traded as high as $32.81. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 46,084 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $826.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

