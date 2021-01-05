The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of EPA:ALO traded up €1.64 ($1.93) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.25 ($56.76). The company had a trading volume of 900,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.47. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

