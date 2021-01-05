The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.78

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $209,437.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,455.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $56,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,240.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

