The Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 329 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

