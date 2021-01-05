The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

