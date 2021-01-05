The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

