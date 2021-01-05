The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

