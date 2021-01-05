The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost from solid third-quarter 2020 results driven by strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the tenth straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, owing to strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. It expects investing heavily in the Truly brand to enhance the brand’s position in the hard seltzer category. Moreover, it revised depletions and earnings view for 2020 based on the trends witnessed in the first nine months and expectations for the rest of the year, including strong performance for the Truly brand. Also, it expects all of its brands to witness growth in 2021. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher productions costs and labor costs at its breweries are hurting gross margin.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $909.27.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $935.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $953.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.59.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,044 shares of company stock valued at $72,801,059. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 72.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

