The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 262 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John C. Geist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55.

SAM stock opened at $952.28 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $953.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $863.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

