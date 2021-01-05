The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. Furthermore, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.”

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.