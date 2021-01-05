The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.16. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.