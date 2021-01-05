The Alkaline Water’s (WTER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $0.97 on Monday. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

