Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 370 call options.

TER opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.92.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

