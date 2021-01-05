Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.