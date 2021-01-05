Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TGP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.