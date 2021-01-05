TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.25

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.25 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 9888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

