TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock traded up C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,025. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.14.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.24%.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.