Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $188.43 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $233.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $691.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $890.69 million, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $911.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Talos Energy by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

