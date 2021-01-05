Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Up 5.1%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.29. 413,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 300,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

TLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Talend by 18.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its stake in Talend by 28.0% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend during the third quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 18.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

