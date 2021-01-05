Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Trading Up 6.8%

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 26,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.62. The firm has a market cap of C$9.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter.

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

