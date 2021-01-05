Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its steady capital position and solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers the company. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, and closure of non-essential retail stores remain a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.03.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 88,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $36.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

