SwissBorg (CHSB) Tops One Day Volume of $5.19 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $261.35 million and $5.19 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

CHSB is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.