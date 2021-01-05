Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSREY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 20,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

