Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $67.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,991.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,090,855 shares of company stock worth $417,945,618 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.