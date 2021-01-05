Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

