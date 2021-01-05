Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect a strong business. Notably, fuel consumption is expected to rise in the coming days as the coronavirus vaccine drives are taking place. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs will give a boost to the bottom line. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $740 million, higher than the previous guidance. Also, the partnership managed to maintain its high cash distribution amid the recent turbulent period. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SUN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

