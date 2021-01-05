Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $45.04 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.