Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $891,943.13 and approximately $43,535.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00408214 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

