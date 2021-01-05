Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.