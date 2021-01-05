Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.75. 21,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $245.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

