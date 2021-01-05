Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Takeda Pharmaceutical Put Options (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,122 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $20,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,298 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

