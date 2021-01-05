Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,635 call options.

AQMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

AQMS stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

