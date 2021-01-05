Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NLTX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 355,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,516. The firm has a market cap of $612.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

