Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.56. 107,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 76,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$4.15 to C$4.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.27.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

