Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00319064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00127626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00529815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,566 coins and its circulating supply is 21,937,609,632 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

