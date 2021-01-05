Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $2.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.01231672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002676 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00189923 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,933,958 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

