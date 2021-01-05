Status Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.02 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $122.58 million and $29.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

