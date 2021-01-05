STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.92 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $39.30 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDCM, Ethfinex and DSX. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, DSX, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

