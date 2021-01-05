Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 143,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

