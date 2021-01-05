Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 3,649,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,258,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

