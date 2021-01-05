SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 6.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 2,288,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,809,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

