SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.24.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

